How are Nova Scotians coping in the pandemic? These researchers want to find out

Two researchers in Nova Scotia are looking to find out how people in the province are coping in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study aims to find out how physical distancing, stay-at-home orders and the uncertainty around how long the restrictions will last are affecting the well-being of Nova Scotians.

"A big focus is, are they staying connected? Do they feel lonely? What are the different things they're doing to stay connected to people?" said Dr. Karen Blair, an assistant professor of psychology at St. Francis Xavier University.

Blair is co-authoring the study with Dr. Kathryn Bell, an assistant professor in psychology at Acadia University. Bell said they've been hearing reports of increases in anxiety, depression, substance use and conflict in the home during the pandemic.

"Any time a person experiences a stressor, it's likely going to have an impact, at least temporarily, on their mental well-being," said Bell.

"For many individuals, after that stressor resolves, those problems may go away. But for some individuals that may not be the case and they may have more long-term difficulties."

But Bell said the study will also show the ways Nova Scotians are resilient, learning to adapt and rely on their social networks in new ways.

The two-part study starts with a survey that asks people about their experiences, views of COVID-19 and how they are coping.

People can also opt in to the second part of the study, which is a daily diary entry. Blair said that will allow them to see whether people's opinions and feelings change if they know someone who has COVID-19.

"We really wanted to try to see what that daily experience is like, especially because we have that experience right now where time is just blurring," Blair said.

"Writing a diary and keeping a journal is beneficial.… Even though we're asking a lot of people, we wanted to do something that was beneficial for them as well."

The study is also looking to understand how marginalized groups, such as LGBTQ Nova Scotians and those at risk of domestic violence, are being affected by the pandemic.

Blair said the questionnaire will include more specific questions if people choose to click yes when asked if they identify as LGBTQ or if they have experienced any type of conflict.

"So it's a great way because we have this general study that's open to everybody and we'll learn about all Nova Scotians regardless of their identity, but then we've put in those extra questions so we can also look at these subgroups in more detail," Blair said.

Bell said the LGBTQ community is at a heightened risk to be struggling right now, especially if physical distancing measures have put them in a home that's not supportive of their sexual orientation.

The study will also be able to track how the mass shooting that killed 22 people in the province has affected people's mental health and how their views, responses or attitudes changed after that event.

Blair and Bell were given about $32,600 from Research Nova Scotia for the study as part of the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Health Research Coalition.

Research Nova Scotia is one of eight agencies that came together in April to form the coalition, which includes Dalhousie University, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the QEII Health Sciences Foundation.

Blair said they plan to share their initial findings in July with government and non-profit agencies, including LGBTQ organizations, domestic violence shelters and universities.

"Hopefully [the findings] will be useful in second and third waves of this particular pandemic," Blair said. "But also … it might be useful in responding to future disease outbreaks as well."

