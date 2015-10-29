New sex assault charge laid against Halifax-area tattoo artist

A Halifax-area tattoo artist is facing new allegations of sexual assault.

Andrew Thomas Stones, 30, is accused of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with an incident in 2015 in Lower Sackville, N.S. An interference charge is laid when the alleged victim is under 16.

Police first learned of the allegations in November.

Stones is already accused of sexually assaulting two women, and creating and distributing intimate images of them.

According to police, the women made their complaints last June, alleging they were sexually assaulted on separate occasions between March 2018 and June 2020 at residences in Halifax.

He is due in court next month for election and plea on one charge of assault, and two charges each of sexual assault and distributing intimate images.

Later in May, Stones will return to court to answer to the charges laid in connection with the alleged incident in Lower Sackville.

