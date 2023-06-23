New French school announced for Acadian community of Tor Bay

The Nova Scotia government has announced a new French first-language school that will serve the Acadian community of Tor Bay in Guysborough County, becoming the fourth school announced in the last month.

With support from the Department of Public Works, the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) will install modular classrooms next to the Larry's River Community Centre to create the new institution.

The school, which doesn't yet have a name, will have classes from pre-primary to Grade 9 and is set to open this fall.

"This move will enhance French first-language programming for this historic Acadian community," Education Minister Becky Druhan said in a statement on Friday.

Officials with the province say staff and students will be able to access the community centre's meeting rooms, kitchen and playground, while CSAP works on a long-term infrastructure solution with the community.

CSAP has said it's heard from about 50 students interested in attending the new institution.

The province is providing capital and operating funding, as part of the Department of Education's capital plan announced earlier this month, worth nearly $1 billion.

New school locations

This announcement follows the news of a new school in the Town of Trenton on Thursday. Heritage Minister Pat Dunn revealed the plans for the school, slated for opening in fall 2027, for students from pre-primary to Grade 8.

And previously, Druhan announced a new school in New Germany and a new French school in Porters Lake.

All the new schools announced in the last month have been in ridings held by the Progressive Conservatives.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said he'll be watching to see the location of the fourth refreshed school and the locations of the four new schools set to open within the Halifax Regional Municipality to address population growth.

