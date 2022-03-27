New program offers support to Black entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada

An entrepreneur from North Preston, N.S., says his role with a program supporting Black business owners in Atlantic Canada will help him to keep giving back to his community.

Nevell Provo owns two businesses in Dartmouth. He employs over 25 people, most of whom are Black.

"A big part of my existence that I feel I've kind of taken a role on is to help improve the lives of Black Nova Scotians," he said. "The main way I've seen my ability to impact that has been through entrepreneurship."

Provo, a former NCAA basketball player, is one of several Black community members who will mentor participants in the program.

Halifax's Tribe Network announced the Black Start-Up Project last week on the UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination with new funding from the federal government.

Alfred Burgesson, Tribe Network CEO, said the program will be available to businesses that may not have qualified for the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund .

"The only requirement really is to be a Black person in Atlantic Canada that wants to start a business or wants to grow their business," he said.

Burgesson said business owners who register for the program will gain access to grant funding, training and mentorship.

Provo said a program like the Black Start-Up Project would have been important for him when he was starting his first business, Smooth Meal Prep . He began that business four years ago after coming home from school and seeing a gap in the meal prep market here.

"In the Black community, we don't have a lot of entrepreneurs to look up to," he said. "So a lot of things we have to learn on our own."

The business is now located in Dartmouth alongside Provo's soul food takeout restaurant, RnB Kitchen. The restaurant opened about two years ago and has since amassed a considerable audience on Instagram .

Provo said his role will allow him to teach other entrepreneurs what he had to learn through trial and error.

"I'm really just there to lend a hand, lend experience and kind of plug in where the team needs me," he said.

Provo said he hopes to learn from other entrepreneurs involved with the Black Start-Up Project as it progresses.

Funding will help build networks, offset expenses

The federal funding was announced last month.

A total of $23 million was allocated to 10 Black business organizations to "provide mentorship, networking, financial planning and business training for Black entrepreneurs."

Tribe Network will receive $2.8 million. Burgesson said that will allow his organization to hire experts and mentors and offset business expenses for Black entrepreneurs registered for the program.

"We want to see more successful Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses in Atlantic Canada. We want to see folks able to hire people in their community."

Registration for Tribe Network's Black Start-Up Project is open until the end of April.

