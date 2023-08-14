New program aims to promote Gaelic culture through Nova Scotia businesses

A new initiative hopes to promote Gaelic language and culture in Nova Scotia businesses by offering funding to companies that include Gaelic in their day-to-day operations.

The Gaelic Business Initiative says examples could include menu offerings in Gaelic or having signs indicating that Gaelic is spoken at the business.

The initiative started this year and groups that want to take part are eligible to receive $1,000 from the Office of Gaelic Affairs.

Nick Nickerson, co-founder of the program, said businesses can also offer incentives for language use, including discounts if meals are ordered in Gaelic.

He said similar programs have been launched in Ireland and Scotland and have had positive impacts for customers and also the business.

Gaelic language, culture and music arrived in Nova Scotia in the late 1700s with Scottish immigrants. According to the Gaelic Council of Nova Scotia, the province is now the only area outside of Scotland where the language survives.

"But for most people, you know, their knowledge of Gaelic culture and language is dormant," Nickerson said. "Promoting Gaelic through business is one of the more accessible ways that we can allow people to rediscover and relearn the language and the culture."

Nickerson said several businesses have incorporated Gaelic into their work, including an outdoor store in Cape Breton that offers hiking trail information in the Gaelic language.

Nickerson said the program is able to help businesses fund these changes, which include hosting Gaelic events like cèilidhs, music festivals or storytelling sessions.

Minister of Gaelic Affairs Allan MacMaster said the province is offering $1,000 to any business that joins the Gaelic Business Initiative. (Robert Short/CBC)

This comes at a time where groups around the province are trying to preserve and promote the culture. Many Gaelic speakers are passing away, and Nickerson said the future of the language needs to be supported by younger generations. For years, Gaelic culture saw a decline as the language fell out of use.

Nickerson said approximately a third of the province's heritage is linked to Gaelic culture. It's also one of the few places where Gaelic is spoken in the world.

He hopes people find a connection with their roots and seek out information about their lineage.

The Minister for the Office of Gaelic Affairs hopes businesses latch on and realize the potential this has to not only grow business, but the Gaelic culture.

"It's something to add to the Gaelic experience," Allan MacMaster said. "It's the kind of thing that makes our island unique and our province unique."

Nickerson said while the project is in its first year, he hopes to have 20-30 businesses join with more support in the coming years.