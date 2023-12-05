New Plate Special: A celebration of Nova Scotia's growing and diversifying food landscape
'We have to share our blessings,' says the owner of Silong Express
If you're looking to enjoy a meal out at a restaurant in Halifax, you may have noticed there are more places to choose from than ever.
With so many newcomers in Nova Scotia, the food landscape in this province is changing.
New Plate Special is a celebration of how Nova Scotia is growing and diversifying — one plate at a time.
CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith has met with chefs and restaurant owners about why food is so important to their sense of place and belonging.
For Eduardo Jaber, one of the first things he missed after moving away from his home in Mexico was the food.
Christine Allen runs Brawta Jamaican Jerk Joint with her two daughters.
"The love that we've received from Nova Scotia is just amazing," she said.
Chef Ray Bear said more people than ever are experiencing Indigenous cuisine.
"It's coming back fast. I mean, everywhere you look, Indigenous cooking is going on," said Bear.
That included this summer at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, where people were able to stop by the cultural village at the Halifax Common and taste a variety of traditional dishes.
Alla Subbotina grew up watching her mom cook in the kitchen, always asking her what she was making or why she did things a certain way.
It's those family connections she misses most after fleeing the war in Ukraine and coming to Nova Scotia in September 2022 with her husband and two children.
Erick De Los Reyes, the owner of Silong Express, said the Filipino community loves to find a reason to celebrate.
And those celebrations always involve a lot of food.
"We have to share our blessings," he said.
Fatimah Ogunsanya believes owning a restaurant has to be born from a passion for cooking.
"Food is love. Food is culture. Food is everything," said the owner of Efty Dishes Restaurant.
New Plate Special is hosted by Amy Smith. It was filmed by David Laughlin and Brian MacKay. The series was produced and edited by Emma Davie and Brian MacKay.
