New Plate Special: A celebration of Nova Scotia's growing and diversifying food landscape

If you're looking to enjoy a meal out at a restaurant in Halifax, you may have noticed there are more places to choose from than ever.

With so many newcomers in Nova Scotia, the food landscape in this province is changing.

New Plate Special is a celebration of how Nova Scotia is growing and diversifying — one plate at a time.

CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith has met with chefs and restaurant owners about why food is so important to their sense of place and belonging.

For Eduardo Jaber, one of the first things he missed after moving away from his home in Mexico was the food.

WATCH | He's from Mexico, she's from Venezuela. This family restaurant fuses flavours from their two countries

Flavours help cure homesickness for this Mexican restaurant owner Duration 5:21 Eduardo Jaber is the co-owner of Verano Food Purveyors, a restaurant that blends Mexican and Venezuelan dishes. He spoke to CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith about watching his grandmother cook while growing up and defining where 'home' is now.

Christine Allen runs Brawta Jamaican Jerk Joint with her two daughters.

"The love that we've received from Nova Scotia is just amazing," she said.

WATCH | At this Jamaican restaurant, you'll get 'extra on your purchase'

Jamaican cook plating 'a little taste of home' at Nova Scotia restaurant Duration 3:55 CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith talks to the owner of Brawta Jamaican Jerk Joint about learning to cook and how Nova Scotians can handle their spice.

Chef Ray Bear said more people than ever are experiencing Indigenous cuisine.

"It's coming back fast. I mean, everywhere you look, Indigenous cooking is going on," said Bear.

That included this summer at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, where people were able to stop by the cultural village at the Halifax Common and taste a variety of traditional dishes.

WATCH | Join this Indigenous chef as he forages for mushrooms, then cooks on the open fire

From the forest to the fireside, this Indigenous chef is exploring traditional cooking Duration 6:07 Ray Bear says food is the base of every culture – and Indigenous people lost a lot of that history to Canada’s residential schools. The Cree chef took CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith foraging near Asitu'lisk, formerly Windhorse Farm, to talk about his spin on traditional Indigenous cuisine.

Alla Subbotina grew up watching her mom cook in the kitchen, always asking her what she was making or why she did things a certain way.

It's those family connections she misses most after fleeing the war in Ukraine and coming to Nova Scotia in September 2022 with her husband and two children.

WATCH | What making borscht means for this Ukrainian mother in Nova Scotia

Ukrainian cook finds joy in teaching, feeding others Duration 4:19 Alla Subbotina and her family fled the war in Ukraine and came to Nova Scotia in September 2022. Now in her new home, she's teaching others how to cook. She told CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith that it makes her happy to see people enjoying her food.

Erick De Los Reyes, the owner of Silong Express, said the Filipino community loves to find a reason to celebrate.

And those celebrations always involve a lot of food.

"We have to share our blessings," he said.

WATCH | The connection between Filipino banana ketchup and the Second World War

Family, food and celebration: this Filipino chef draws inspiration from his kids Duration 4:44 Erick De Los Reyes says when the Filipino community celebrates, it always involves a lot of food. The owner of Silong Express tells CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith about banana ketchup, competing with his siblings to make the best dish and the sacrifices involved in running a family-owned business.

Fatimah Ogunsanya believes owning a restaurant has to be born from a passion for cooking.

"Food is love. Food is culture. Food is everything," said the owner of Efty Dishes Restaurant.

WATCH | 'I'm just living my dreams,' says Nigerian restaurant owner

'Food is everything': Owner of first Nigerian restaurant in N.S. following her passion Duration 3:41 Fatimah Ogunsanya says she believes Efty Dishes Restaurant is the first of its kind in the province. She spoke to CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith about sharing her love for cooking on social media.

New Plate Special is hosted by Amy Smith. It was filmed by David Laughlin and Brian MacKay. The series was produced and edited by Emma Davie and Brian MacKay.

