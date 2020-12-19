New Nova Scotia hospice floods, patients moved to hospital

A Nova Scotia hospice that just opened this fall has flooded, leading patients to be moved to a nearby hospital.

Nova Scotia Health said six patients at Valley Hospice in Kentville, N.S., were taken safely to the Valley Regional Hospital on Friday afternoon after a flood at the facility.

According to a release, hospice staff have accompanied the patients to their new temporary home and will continue to care for them there until they can return to the hospice.

The cause and extent of flood damage to the hospice is still being assessed, the health authority said, and a timeline for the patients to return has not been determined.

Opened in September

"Nova Scotia Health understands this news may be unsettling for family members, but staff are making every effort to ensure the patients are well cared for during this disruption," the release said.

The hospice opened in September, long after the idea to bring hospice care to the area was first proposed in 1993. The Valley Hospice Foundation incorporated as a registered charity in 2000 and ground was broken in 2018.

It has 10 private bedrooms for people in need of end-of-life care, but are unable to stay at home or in hospital.

The hospice is the second in the province. The first opened in Halifax in 2019.

