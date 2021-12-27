What you need to know about Nova Scotia's new COVID-19 testing rules

With the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Nova Scotia, the province says it has implemented changes to testing to ensure the best use of Public Health resources.

Speaking at a Tuesday briefing, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said measures being taken are not going to stop the variant, but are aimed at slowing it down and protecting the most vulnerable.

He said people at the highest risk of disease and hospitalization will be prioritized for Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

"So in long-term care facilities and other seniors residences, correctional facilities, group homes and shelters, and in other priority populations," Strang said.

"PCR testing is also being targeted to ... people aged 50 and above, or those with specific medical conditions, pregnant women, those who live or work in congregate settings and health care workers and first responders."

Self-manage

He said all other people with COVID-like symptoms will need to use rapid test kits at home and self-manage.

For those who test positive, Strang said, self-management includes contacting people they have been in close contact with.

Responding to a reporter's question, Strang said people who test positive are being asked to notify Public Health by email, but they anticipate they will not be informed about every positive test and those will not be included in the province's COVID-19 surveillance.

Unsure who to contact after you test positive for COVID-19? Who exactly is a close contact? This helpful guide should provide clarity. <a href="https://t.co/KLau4M6IqN">https://t.co/KLau4M6IqN</a> <a href="https://t.co/xqIjETQTPs">pic.twitter.com/xqIjETQTPs</a> —@HealthNS

Strang said the focus now would not be on overall COVID-19 cases but on the number of severe cases that had to go to hospital or intensive care.

According to Strang, there is no shortage of rapid tests, but the province cannot continue to have wide-scale asymptomatic testing.

He said rapid tests would be available at assessment centres for people who qualify and urged Nova Scotians not to hoard the tests.

"We have a good supply of rapid testing and we're ordering more, but the supply is not limitless, so we all need to use that supply responsibly and unselfishly," he said.

Strang said if someone has symptoms, the rapid test is reliable and if they test positive they should start following all the necessary steps.

These include isolating for a minimum of 10 days and doing their own contact tracing.

