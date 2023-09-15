New name, old problem: Unexpected repairs delay refit of Canadian Coast Guard vessel

It's going to take three times as long as expected to complete a refit of the recently renamed Canadian Coast Guard Ship Kopit Hopson 1752.

As is often the case with older coast guard vessels when they enter refit, the 38-year-old light ice breaker and buoy tender encountered unexpected problems.

A compartment below the waterline, known as the aft sea chest, which allows water to flow into the vessel for things like cooling, needs repairing.

The original refit was to complete an inspection of side valves which help keep the ship watertight.

"The scope of the work has since grown and valve delivery timelines have created a delay to this work completion," Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a statement.

The ship, once known as the Edward Cornwallis, was officially renamed last fall to honour the English and Mi'kmaw signatories of an 18th century peace and friendship treaty.

Operational 41 per cent of the time

The vessel was supposed to emerge from the $1.35-million refit on Oct. 25, a few weeks after the renaming ceremony at the coast guard base in Dartmouth, N.S.

Complications, delays and the increase in required work have pushed completion back to the end of February, with a return to service now expected sometime in March.

The total cost of the extra work has not been released.

Since April 2023, CCGS Kopit Hopson 1752 has been operational for 117 out of 284 days — or 41 per cent of the time, Fisheries and Oceans said.

The refit work is being carried out by Canadian Maritime Engineering.

The last major refit of the vessel was a $12-million life extension carried out at Shelburne Ship Repair.

