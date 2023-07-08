Mural festival brings splash of colour to Halifax streets

Quinpool Road in Halifax welcomed 15 new murals on Saturday with live performances, face painting and games.

The murals are part of the second Halifax Mural Festival.

There are now about 35 murals adorning walls in the popular shopping area. The walls were made available by local businesses.

Despite days of rain, artists have been at work since Monday to get their murals ready.

Organizers say 15 new murals were unveiled on Saturday. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada)

Murals have also been painted in other parts of the city.

Michael Burt, a full-time artist and the organizer of the mural festival, said the festival's purpose is to beautify the city and provide artists with an opportunity to build their portfolio by having their work on public display.

Montreal-based artist Bosny created a mural of actor Elliot Page on Grafton Street. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada)

Burt said the he was grateful for his continued partnership with the local business association.

"I hope to continue on Quinpool for a long time," he said. "We're going to start doing some tours here because, with the two years combined, we have over 30 murals on this one road now."

Burt said he runs most of the festival himself. He chooses the artists based on word of mouth and through contacts.

He said as he has "an eye for it" as an artist. Once he has identified potential participants, he follows up to determine if they wish to participate.

He said he plans to develop tours so that people can learn more about the artists involved and their murals.

Artists had a week to complete their murals on walls donated by local businesses. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada)

Montreal-based artist Bosny created two murals for the festival — one on Quinpool as his main project and another of actor Elliot Page on Grafton Street.

Bosny, who has done murals elsewhere, said the Halifax festival is one of his favourites.

"People are welcoming," Bosny said in French. "The energy is positive. The other artists are friendly. It's always a pleasure. It's a nice community and the murals are magnificent."

He said he chose to paint Page because he wanted to put someone on the wall who came from Halifax so the community could see them.

Bosny did two murals this year. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada)

Karla Nicholson, the executive director of the Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association, said the festival garners media attention and brings a lot more people to the street.

"I want to see it again next year and I want to see it again all over the city." Nicholson said. "It's all about Halifax."

