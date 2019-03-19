New Minas fire causes detours on Commercial Street
Smoke plumed over Commercial Street in New Minas Tuesday after a building caught on fire.
RCMP rerouting traffic as firefighters respond to structure fire
RCMP are rerouting traffic on Commercial Street in New Minas after a building caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke plumed over the building, which was located next to a gas station.
Vehicles are being detoured between Highbury Road and Prospect Road.
The fire department said it would offer more details after the scene is cleared.