New Minas fire causes detours on Commercial Street

Smoke plumed over Commercial Street in New Minas Tuesday after a building caught on fire.

RCMP rerouting traffic as firefighters respond to structure fire

Firefighters doused a burning building in the centre of New Minas Tuesday afternoon. (Ian Swinamer)

RCMP are rerouting traffic on Commercial Street in New Minas after a building caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. 

Smoke plumed over the building, which was located next to a gas station. 

Vehicles are being detoured between Highbury Road and Prospect Road.

The fire department said it would offer more details after the scene is cleared. 

There were no injuries reported as of mid-afternoon. (Ian Swinamer)
