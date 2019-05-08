New Haven man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A New Haven, N.S., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Cape Breton senior.

Brian Coady Rose, 22, was due in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Thursday for instructions on a possible bail application.

RCMP have not released the name of the 77-year-old victim, who was also from New Haven, just outside Neils Harbour.

Officers were called to a residence on New Haven Road around 9 p.m. AT on Monday after receiving a report of a sudden death.

RCMP say a man was found dead near the home. They have not said how the victim died.

No cause of death released

"That will be centre to a trial if there was to be one," said Cpl. Chris Marshall of the Nova Scotia RCMP. "It would be improper for us to provide comment related to a cause of death."

Marshall said the victim's name will not be released out of respect for his family.

Rose was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

Marshall said the investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 902-896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

