New Halifax emergency winter shelter opens this Saturday

A new emergency shelter opens this Saturday in Halifax to ensure people experiencing homelessness this winter have a warm place a stay.

The provincially funded emergency shelter will be located at 2029 North Park St. facing the Halifax Common.

"We know that people experiencing homelessness deserve a dignified place to shelter in the colder months," Karla MacFarlane, minister of community services, said. "This location will provide shelter as well as access to services to help with the transition to more permanent housing solutions."

The new shelter is replacing the temporary shelter at the Brunswick Street Mission.

A total of 25 beds will be available for all genders, with hopes of adding 15 more by mid-November.

The shelter will be renamed by residents to support their cultural and social needs.

The group 902 ManUp will provide staffing and support services. The non-profit volunteer organization previously worked with the province at the Brunswick Street Mission. They will provide on-site support to connect clients to community based services that could include access to housing supports, social worker and harm-reduction assistance.

Marcus James, a founder of 902 ManUp in Halifax, is pleased to partner with the province in ensuring that overnight emergency sheltering is available for those who need it. (Jill English/CBC)

"We are deeply committed to working on behalf of community and have been privileged to support homeless Nova Scotians since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," Marcus James, 902 ManUp president and co-founder said.

"This partnership will allow us to expand our services to include day programming and additional supports not currently available at the temporary shelter location."

HRM will be providing in-kind property maintenance for the shelter.

