New Glasgow water utility testing for lead in older homes

The Town of New Glasgow, N.S., says its water supply is safe, but it hopes to find 25 more homeowners by the end of August who want to have their tap water tested for lead.

So far, 15 people have volunteered to take part.

The manager of the town's water treatment plant said the water in the utility's system is already regularly tested.

"There's no issues with our water quality," said Craig Gerrior.

New Health Canada regulations require communities to annually test for lead within households.

Why older homes are being sought

"The onus is to find older homes to test because that's where there is a possibility of lead in homeowners' pipes," said Gerrior.

Federal drinking water guidelines set a maximum acceptable concentration of five parts per billion for lead.

Each sample will cost $50 to test, meaning the initiative will cost the town $2,000.

