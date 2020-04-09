New Glasgow Superstore reopens after COVID-19 case prompts extra cleaning

An Atlantic Superstore in Nova Scotia was closed Wednesday afternoon for hours to take extra cleaning steps after the company learned an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark Boudreau, spokesperson for Loblaw Atlantic, said in an email Thursday the employee at the New Glasgow location was last in the store April 1. They had been wearing a protective mask.

"We are assured that the risk to others was relatively low," Boudreau said.

For confidentiality reasons, Boudreau said he could not provide details about the employee's role at the store.

Although not required to do so, Boudreau said the store was closed "out of abundance of caution."

A third-party professional company was brought in to do a thorough cleaning overnight Wednesday. Superstore workers also conducted another round of sanitization. The store reopened Thursday at 7 a.m.

Boudreau said they followed all recommendations from public health officials, and went "above and beyond what was required."

The existing Superstore COVID-19 measures remain in place, including sanitizing shopping carts after every use, limiting the number of people in the stores, markers on the floor directing foot traffic, and eliminating reusable bags.

