New Glasgow police investigate suspicious house fire

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a house fire that they are calling suspicious.

In a news release Friday morning, the police force said the fire at a house on MacDonald Street started Thursday between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m.

The house contains four apartments, two of which were occupied at the time of the fire. Police said there were no reported injuries but residents were displaced from their homes. The Canadian Red Cross is helping them, police said.

Police said they believe the fire started in the front of the house, causing extensive damage.

Investigators were still on the scene at the time police issued their news release, about 7 a.m. Friday.

