New Glasgow police investigating woman's assault as a hate crime

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating what they are calling a "hate-motivated incident."

Officers were called to a pool hall in the town shortly after midnight Thursday for an assault complaint. They arrested a 35-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, who were charged with assault.

The woman was also charged with drug possession.

Police said they are basing their assessment of a potential hate crime on the nationality of the woman who is the alleged victim of the assault.

Police are not disclosing her nationality. They said she suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The two accused have been released on conditions.

