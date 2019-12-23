New Glasgow mayor charged with assault

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks has been charged with assault.

Dicks is expected to enter a plea on Sept. 14.

The charge was laid by Cape Breton Regional Police. The department was asked to investigate an incident that took place in New Glasgow on Sept. 27, 2020.

The incident involves a woman named Angela Bowden.

Fred El-Haddad, New Glasgow's deputy mayor, has confirmed to CBC that Dicks has stepped down from the town's police commission, but is staying on as mayor.

Dicks was not immediately available for comment.

