Man in N.S. fined twice in one week for not wearing mask

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a man has been fined for not wearing a mask in a public place — the second time in less than a week he was given the fine.

A news release from New Glasgow Regional Police says officers were called to a business on East River Road around 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say a 35-year-old man was issued a fine under the Health Protection Act for not wearing a mask in a public place.

It was the second time in as many days the man was issued the $2,422 fine.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was stopped by New Glasgow police on Trenton Connector Road in Trenton for speeding.

Upon investigation, it was determined she had travelled from Colchester County for non-essential business and was issued a $697.50 fine under the Emergency Management Act.

