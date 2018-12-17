Skip to Main Content
New Glasgow man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 3-year-old killing
Robert Jason MacKenzie, 38, will be sentenced in February.

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Robert Jason MacKenzie had been charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. (CBC)

A New Glasgow, N.S., man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 33-year-old woman three years ago.

Robert Jason MacKenzie, 38, had been facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Nicole Campbell on Dec. 30, 2015.

Campbell was found dead in a Temperance Street apartment in New Glasgow by police who were responding to a 911 call.

MacKenzie had been facing a judge and jury trial next month.

But Monday morning, he appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Pictou to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 20.

