Resident concerns prompt New Glasgow to reverse decision on long-term care home location

The town of New Glasgow, N.S., has reversed its decision after initially recommending the development of a long-term care facility in a historically Black community.

Council voted unanimously to rescind its proposal for a 144-bed facility Monday night, following strong opposition from community members.

"We listened to the concerns of the Black community in particular and felt that it it wasn't reasonable to move forward with that location," said Mayor Nancy Dicks.

The decision was welcomed by some residents.

"We're very proud of what we've done," said Brandy Borden-Sylla. "They were able to see and feel the effect that their decision was having on our community."

Residents organized march

Council initially chose a site on Brother Street as the preferred location for a new facility to replace Glen Haven Manor in December.

Residents organized a march to town hall earlier this month to tell council how the facility would have dramatically changed an area close to a recreation centre that is well used by families.

"We all gather there to celebrate, to dance, for sports. It would have changed everything to have a big, huge building just plunked right there," Borden-Sylla said.

Some community members felt there was very little consultation about such a big decision.

"I am not praising the town of New Glasgow for finally correcting their mistakes," said Wayne Desmond.

Resident calls for apology

He wants council to work at building a better relationship with the Black community.

"They should understand the harm that they've done," Desmond said. "I would like to see an apology and not just words written on paper."

Desmond suggests meetings between councillors and the community as a way to build trust.

Dicks said she agrees council has work to do.

"The lesson was loud and clear to us that we need to do a better job of communicating, consulting and understanding the historical aspects of that community in particular," Dicks said, adding she is open to meeting people.

The search for a new location

Council will now investigate other locations for the facility.

Six other possible sites were identified prior to the Brother Street location.

However, Dicks said none of those are ideal, so council will need to broaden its search to find a more suitable site.

The initial plan was for construction to begin this summer with a completion date of 2027.

(CBC)

