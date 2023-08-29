New Glasgow legionnaires' disease outbreak declared over by Public Health

A legionnaires' disease outbreak in New Glasgow, N.S., has been declared over, says Public Health.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, the department said there have been no new cases in several weeks.

Ten cases were previously confirmed by laboratory testing, and 22 were considered probable.

Legionnaires' disease rarely causes severe illness, but risks increase for people who are older, who smoke or have a chronic health condition. It can be treated with antibiotics if caught early.

Some residents of a New Glasgow nursing home were hospitalized last month with a severe form of pneumonia because of the outbreak.

Legionnaires' disease cannot be spread from person to person. The source for most infections is breathing the mist or vapour from a contaminated water source, like evaporated cooling systems, hot tubs and decorative water features.

Earlier this month, legionella bacteria was found in a cooling tower at the Aberdeen Hospital. The tower was shut down as a precaution and was cleaned and disinfected. No further legionella has been detected, said Public Health.

It is awaiting test results to see whether the bacteria from the cooling tower caused illness in a confirmed case.

