Family with 3 young children escapes New Glasgow house fire

A family of five is safe after a fire at a home in New Glasgow, N.S., Monday evening.

In a news release, New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald said first responders were called to the home on Brother Street Extension at 6:10 p.m. on Monday.

The family, two adults and three young children, safely made it out of the house.

However, Macdonald said fire and smoke caused extensive damage to the home.

The family is getting help from Red Cross volunteers.

Brother Street extension was closed for more than an hour while members of the New Glasgow Fire Department battled the blaze.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

Another fire Sunday morning in Colchester County claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman. Police said that fire doesn't appear to be suspicious but due to the extensive damage to the home, determining a cause in that case will be difficult.

