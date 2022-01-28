25-year-old man in custody after death of woman in New Glasgow

A 25-year-old man is in custody after the death of a woman in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald said police received a call Friday at 10:34 a.m. AT and went to a home on Nelson Street.

A woman was found deceased inside the home.

Macdonald said the suspect knew the woman.

He said police aren't releasing the age of the victim until they notify her next of kin.

Macdonald said police are only in the early stages of their investigation, but there's no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can be sent online, via the P3 Tips app or by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

