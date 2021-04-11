New Glasgow apartment evacuated during fire

An apartment was evacuated as crews tackled a fire in downtown New Glasgow on Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., fire departments from New Glasgow, Stellarton, Trenton and Linacy responded to a blaze at a business at the corner of MacLean and Provost streets in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police and paramedics were also on scene.

Const. Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow police said the building was a business and residential complex that included two apartments.

One woman was escorted out safely, while the occupants of the second apartment were not home at the time, Macdonald said.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a building in downtown New Glasgow on April 11, 2021 (New Glasgow Regional Police)

No injuries were reported.

A photo of the scene shows firefighters entering through a blackened window on the second floor.

As of 10 a.m., Macdonald said the fire was under control and an investigation into the blaze had begun.

An area around the fire has been blocked to traffic, including Provost Street from Dalhousie to Jury streets, and Archimedes Street from Jury to George streets.

Police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area.

