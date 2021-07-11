New Glasgow woman, 41, charged with multiple counts of arson, mischief

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., have charged a 41-year-old Pictou County woman with seven counts of arson, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, and three counts of mischief.

There have been a series of suspicious fires in the New Glasgow and Trenton areas going back to 2020.

According to a news release from New Glasgow police, the woman was arrested at her home on Stewart Street in New Glasgow early Saturday.

Police were carrying out a search warrant in connection with arson investigations.

The charges come as a result of 10 separate investigations involving five vacant and two occupied residences, one business and three properties.

The fires occurred between Jan. 5, 2020 and July 7, 2021.

The woman has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-4752-1941. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES