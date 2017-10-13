Police called to scene of armed person barricaded inside New Glasgow apartment
New Glasgow Academy in hold and secure, people in Hillcrest Avenue area evacuated
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are responding to a report of a person with a firearm barricaded inside an apartment on Hillcrest Avenue.
Police have the area, including Norma Street and Mount Baton Drive, surrounded and closed to motorists and pedestrians, according to a news release.
Police say they responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m., and sent out a regional alert shortly after.
New Glasgow Academy has been placed in hold-and-secure mode as a precaution.
Residents have been evacuated and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
