Police called to scene of armed person barricaded inside New Glasgow apartment

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are responding to a report of a person with a firearm barricaded inside an apartment on Hillcrest Avenue.

Police have the area, including Norma Street and Mount Baton Drive, surrounded and closed to motorists and pedestrians, according to a news release.

Police say they responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m., and sent out a regional alert shortly after.

New Glasgow Academy has been placed in hold-and-secure mode as a precaution.

Residents have been evacuated and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

