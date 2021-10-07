New data shows Omicron was in Nova Scotia wastewater in November

A research team at Dalhousie University started detecting Omicron in Nova Scotia wastewater weeks before the COVID-19 variant was officially confirmed in the province.

"It was surprising to us to see a viral signal in early November. Only in retrospect were we able to see that it was a variant and not the original," said Prof. Graham Gagnon, director of the Dalhousie University Centre for Water Resource Studies.

The first Omicron case was reported in South Africa in late November. The first cases were confirmed in Nova Scotia on Dec. 13, linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

The Dalhousie team has been testing wastewater for COVID-19 indicators since December 2020 at the Halifax region's four main wastewater treatment plants: Halifax, Dartmouth, Mill Cove and Eastern Passage, as well as the five student residences on Dalhousie campus.

Gagnon was surprised to detect the virus last fall, because students who lived at the residences were required to be vaccinated and were regularly testing negative.

But he passed on the results to university officials, who used the information to warn students.

"For us it's been a successful project," said Gagnon. "It's a tool that can be used to help make decisions."

Graham Gagnon is the director of the Dalhousie University Centre for Water Resource Studies. (CBC)

Similar testing is taking place in other parts of the country.

In Saskatchewan, the levels of the COVID-19 virus detected in the wastewater has increased by almost 88 per cent since Omicron was first identified in the province in December.

According to Gagnon, there has been a similar spike in Nova Scotia, but he did not want to be specific until the data has been double-checked.

"The concentrations were confusing to us initially because they are so high," said Gagnon. "It's unusual, so we want to do some quality assurance to be certain."

Research Nova Scotia has provided funding for the wastewater testing project. The work wraps up in March.

