New COVID-19 case discovered, N.S. health officials investigating source

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, and public health officials are still trying to find out how the person became sick.

The new case is in the central health zone, which includes the Halifax area, Eastern Shore and West Hants. The person is in hospital.

This brings the total number of active cases in the province to two, according to a news release. The newest case was found after the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab did 444 tests on Tuesday.

This follows a six-day stretch where no new COVID-19 cases were discovered.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. So far, the province has returned 58,315 negative tests, 1,067 positive cases, and 63 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.