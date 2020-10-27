New COVID-19 case reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, giving the province six active cases.

The province said the new case is in the Central Zone and the person had travelled outside of Atlantic Canada. The person has been self-isolating, the province said.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 610 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. So far, the province has recorded 109,462 negative test results, 1,102 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case Tuesday.

reported no new cases and one active case Tuesday. Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and 4 active cases Tuesday.

New Brunswick reported 3 new cases and 60 active cases on Monday.

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES