N.S. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, premier 'very concerned'

Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily count in the province since November and one of the largest tallies in almost a year.

Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release he is "very concerned" about the rising number of new cases in the province.

"We are seeing early signs of community spread and we must strictly follow all public health protocols to get back on track, especially in the greater Halifax region," Rankin said.

Nineteen of the new cases are in the central health zone, which includes the Halifax area. Four cases are related to travel outside the region.

Nine of the new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, including two that were identified on Tuesday at Dartmouth South Academy and Auburn Drive High School.

Six of the cases in the central zone are under investigation including one case that was identified Tuesday at Mount Edward Elementary.

There are three cases in the northern health zone. One of the cases is related to travel outside Canada — the other two are under investigation. Three new cases were reported in the eastern health zone and are all related to travel outside the region.

The number of new cases reported Wednesday is the highest since Nov. 23, when 37 were reported. Aside from that date, it is the highest case count since April 27, 2020, when 27 new cases were recorded.

There are now 79 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Three people are in hospital as a result of the virus, none of them in intensive care.

School-connected case

On Wednesday evening, the province announced a COVID case connected to Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth. The school will be closed until Tuesday, April 27, and a deep cleaning will take place. The case was identified after the cut-off for the day, so it will be included in Thursday's COVID-19 numbers.

Public Health will get in touch with anyone who was in close contact with the affected person, and they will be asked to get tested and to self-isolate for 14 days. However, Public Health recommends that all students and staff at the schools get tested.

Nova Scotia health authority labs completed 4,562 tests on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had administered 230,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 33,356 second doses. The province has significantly increased the number of doses administered in less than two weeks.

New cases at school and care facility

One of the cases under investigation in the central zone is a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, a long-term care facility in Eastern Passage.

The release said the majority of residents were fully vaccinated, but the residents were being isolated in their rooms and the facility has been closed to visitors and caregivers as a precaution.

According to the release, Ocean View Continuing Care Centre is testing all residents and staff and encouraging vaccination of everyone at the facility who has not already been immunized.

There is another case that is under investigation connected to Joseph Giles Elementary in Dartmouth. The school is closed for deep cleaning until April 27 and students will learn from home until it reopens.

Public Health said all close contacts of the case will be notified, but it is recommending that all students and staff take a COVID-19 test. Self-isolation is not required unless the person is a close contact or is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

New border restrictions

On Thursday at 8 a.m. new restrictions on who can travel to Nova Scotia come into effect. People will not be allowed to enter the province unless their trip is deemed essential or they are permanent residents of the province.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m. people will not be allowed to enter the province unless their trip is deemed essential or they are permanent residents of the province. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Rankin made the announcement during a press briefing early Tuesday afternoon. Only those travelling from P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador, where COVID-19 case counts are low, are exempt from the new rules.

Nova Scotia residents are also being told not to leave the province unless it is necessary.

The measures will be in place for four weeks.

The restrictions come as Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said there are early signs of COVID-19 community spread, including in Lower Sackville, Halifax, Dartmouth and Lawrencetown. Strang urged anyone in those communities to get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Wednesday and one new death. There are 138 known active cases. Fifteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced one new case on Tuesday for a total of 13 active cases. One person is in hospital and just moved out of intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new cases Wednesday for a total of 27 active cases.

