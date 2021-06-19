Nova Scotia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 10 recoveries.

There were four cases are in the central health zone. Three are close contacts of a previously cases and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in the western zone. One is related to travel and the other is being investigated.

There are six people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,224 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

The province now has 88 active cases of the virus. That is the lowest number for the province in almost two months.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin noted that this was the first weekend of Phase 2 of the province's reopening plan and encouraged people to go out and enjoy Nova Scotia.

"But please follow the public health measures, and we'll be able to progress through our reopening plan and enjoy summer in the province," he urged.

Mobile testing locations

Nova Scotia health authority said Public Health will have mobile COVID-19 testing available over the weekend in Cape Breton and West Hants.

Locations in Louisdale and Windsor will provide testing for drop-in and pre-booked appointments at the following locations:

St. Louis Catholic Parish Hall at 156 Grandique Ferry Rd., Louisdale, on Saturday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

at 156 Grandique Ferry Rd., Louisdale, on Saturday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Hants Exhibition Arena at 221 Wentworth Rd., Windsor, on Sunday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drop-in testing at both locations will be based on capacity.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases Saturday. It now has 55 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases in its most recent update on Friday. The province has 22 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

