Ottawa to spend $18M on new cargo facilities at Halifax airport

A new air cargo logistics park will be built at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport — another sign of the growing volume and importance of seafood exports from Nova Scotia, especially to China.

The federal government will spend $18 million and Nova Scotia will spend $5 million on the project.

The announcement was made in Halifax Thursday by federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Transport Canada says the new cargo handling facilities will improve transport efficiency and reduce bottlenecks in the air cargo supply chain, a frequent complaint of lobster exporters.

In 2017, 10,000 tonnes of seafood worth $220 million was flown out of the airport, accounting for half the value of all export flights.