Bus route changes might leave some Annapolis Valley students without a ride

Some residents in the Ravenwood subdivision of Kingston, N.S., are worried recent changes to bus routes will leave their kids without a ride to and from school in the upcoming school year.

On June 4 at a monthly home and school meeting, parents were advised to check the school bus schedule website for changes that would be taking effect in September for Kingston and District School and Pine Ridge Middle School.

When parent Denise Francis went online, she found out her eight-year-old twins were no longer eligible to take the bus because of where they live.

Under the rules, students who live within a one-kilometre radius of the school are expected to walk to and from school.

While the family lives about 650 metres from the school as the crow flies, by road the distance is about 1.8 kilometres and can take Francis's children 30 to 45 minutes to walk in poor conditions. Even under good conditions, Francis said the direct route is unwalkable as it cuts through woods and private property.

Francis said in the subdivision, there are no sidewalks for her children to safely walk on, and said she was told getting new sidewalks wouldn't be possible for another six to seven years.

"I'm most concerned about the wintertime," said Francis. "My eight-year-olds will probably be walking on the snowbanks trying to stay out of the road. And then if they're horsing around and they slip and fall, then they're going right into traffic. There's no sidewalk."

Policy change dates back to 2016

Kristen Loyst, a spokesperson for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, said in an email that the centre is enforcing rules that were brought into effect in 2016 by the former Annapolis Valley Regional School Board.

Francis is currently a stay-at-home parent, but fears she won't be able to go back to work as she'll have to stay home to make sure her children get to school safely.

Dave Jones, the acting executive director for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, said the rules are already "generous" compared to other regions and the provincial guidelines.

A petition with more than 80 signatures oppose the changes being made to the bus stops regulations. (Shutterstock)

Under the provincial Education Act, transportation must be provided if students live ‎more than 3.6 kilometres from a school.

"We've let the parents know that their children have the option of walking to school," said Jones. "Or they can walk to the nearest bus stop outside of the one-kilometre radius."

Student walking routes are looked at

He said they assess the walk that each student must take based on the safety of the route. Jones said the Transportation Department has looked at the roads involved in these changes, and he's even driven them himself.

"We will always take a look at not just how the crow flies — that's the policy — but then we'll take a look at how far is the walk," said Jones.

Francis has collected a petition with over 80 signatures from people in the community who oppose the change.

Melanie Maltais, daycare owner, said she will be losing two of the children under her care due to the bus stop changes. (Submitted by Melanie Maltais)

Melanie Maltais, who signed the petition, has a local daycare in Ravenwood and said these changes will cause her to lose business.

Maltais relied on having a bus stop right across the street because two of the children she cares for, both six, go to the school.

She said this will cause her to lose about $5,000 of income for the year, and she was planning on having those kids for years to come.

Concern over loss of income

Come September, Maltais was expecting to add the sister of these two children, but said their mother is now looking to find another place that the children can access by bus.

"I have to find new kids, start over," said Maltais. "Sometimes [it] goes well, but some years it's hard to find new kids that fit with you or the other kids."

She said she feels like she can't fight against these changes because the kids aren't her own.

Francis said she hopes these changes won't be implemented, but said she has been having trouble getting school and transportation officials to listen to her.

"It's happening, this is the way it is, and there's nothing we can do about it is basically what I was told," said Francis.

