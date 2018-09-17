New bus lane indicators in Halifax baffle some drivers

It appears the people in charge of painting road markers in Halifax are a little ahead of the game.

Many drivers in Halifax were confused on Monday by new bus-only road signs painted on sections of Mumford Road.

"The road markings and the signage were supposed to go up at relatively the same time, with notification," said HRM spokesperson Nick Ritcey.

"But they were able to get the road markings down in advance of the signage, so we apologize for any confusion on that point."

The city has now issued a public service announcement giving drivers a warning on the changes that will go into effect Sept. 24, once additional signage is installed.

Until then the lane can be treated as a regular, mixed-traffic lane.

