New bus lane indicators in Halifax baffle some drivers

Many drivers in Halifax were confused on Monday by new bus-only road signs painted on sections of Mumford Road.

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
The markings on Mumford Road arrived about a week before traffic changes are to go into effect. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

It appears the people in charge of painting road markers in Halifax are a little ahead of the game.

"The road markings and the signage were supposed to go up at relatively the same time, with notification," said HRM spokesperson Nick Ritcey.

"But they were able to get the road markings down in advance of the signage, so we apologize for any confusion on that point."

The city has now issued a public service announcement giving drivers a warning on the changes that will go into effect Sept. 24, once additional signage is installed.

Until then the lane can be treated as a regular, mixed-traffic lane.

About the Author

Paul Palmeter

Reporter

Paul Palmeter is an award-winning video journalist born and raised in the Annapolis Valley. He has covered news and sports stories across the province for 25 years.

