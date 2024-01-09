New Brunswick man facing charges after string of thefts and break-ins

A New Brunswick man is facing numerous charges following a string of incidents in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in recent weeks.

East Hants District RCMP said in a news release officers received a report at roughly 5 a.m. on Dec. 27 about a man driving a dump truck to a business in Elmsdale, N.S., and attempting to steal a tow truck.

Officers were called to a residence in Lantz, N.S., a short time later due to a report of a pickup truck being stolen and a dump truck left at the property.

Police in both provinces received more reports of thefts and break-ins over the next several days that were believed to be connected to the same suspect, the release said.

Then on Jan. 7, a silver Ford F-150 truck driven by a man matching the suspect's description was seen by East Hants RCMP officers patrolling the Elmsdale business park.

Travis William Blanchard, 31, of Trois Ruisseaux, N.B., was arrested after a brief chase, police said.

He has been charged with several offences including breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, theft over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.

Blanchard has been remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

MORE TOP STORIES