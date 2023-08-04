Halifax's new Black music festival aims to empower and educate artists

Crescendo Fest is debuting in Halifax this weekend and it's billed as Eastern Canada's first Black music festival.

Organizer Micah Smith says although Saturday's concert is the main event for spectators, the festival will have an emphasis on teaching Black artists how to expand their career.

"Most festivals do have a conference aspect. They're just not tailored toward the music that we sing," Smith said.

"Artist development is huge, so it was really important for me to make sure we had some folks in, Black music industry professionals, to really pour into us ... how we can achieve those goals."

Friday was the first day of Crescendo Fest in Halifax and events were tailored to Black artists looking to grow their career in the music industry. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

On Friday, an all-day conference took place at the Light House Arts Centre, where artists learned about empowered decision-making, creative collaboration and exporting their music beyond Atlantic Canada.

Speakers included music publisher Vivian Barclay and Nova Scotia music producer My Best Friend Jacob.

"We have many multicultural festivals, but we don't necessarily have something for us, something to help us get to that next step in our music careers," said Julien Matwawana, executive director of the African Nova Scotian Music Association, one of the many sponsors and supporters of the event.

Julien Matwawana is the executive director of African Nova Scotian Music Association, a non-profit organization that promotes and develops African Nova Scotian artists. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

"Crescendo is filling a void. It's providing the educational component to music and music business and it's also celebrating and showcasing local artists and combining them with more established artists and just the music industry in general."

Smith said Crescendo Fest was also created as a way to pay homage to the contributions of Black Nova Scotians.

"When you see Citadel Hill, we help to build that. Some of the more historic properties in places around the city — we did that. And aside from that, music was one of our biggest contributions and it's not paid enough homage at all," she said.

"I really wanted to take a moment and pour into them and thank them for what they've done and show Nova Scotia and the rest of the world that we can do better."

Technicians set up the stage for Crescendo Fest ahead of the free public concert that will be held at Grande Parade on Saturday. (Daniel Jardine/CBC )

The main concert is free to the public and takes place Saturday evening at Grand Parade. It will spotlight hometown favourites including Reeny Smith and Maggie Andrews.

It will also feature a performance by one of Canada's first hip-hop royals, Michie Mee, who will be at Common Goods Solution for a live interview in honour of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Smith says the show will go on rain or shine.

"I'm excited for people to take it all in."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

MORE TOP STORIES