Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Halifax's new Black music festival aims to empower and educate artists

Crescendo Fest is debuting in Halifax this weekend and it's billed as Eastern Canada's first Black music festival.

Crescendo Fest is billed as Eastern Canada's 1st Black music festival

Britnei Bilhete · CBC ·
A young Black woman smiles in a dark music venue.
Micah Smith is the organizer of Crescendo Fest, a Black music festival with the goal of highlighting and supporting local artists. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

Crescendo Fest is debuting in Halifax this weekend and it's billed as Eastern Canada's first Black music festival.

Organizer Micah Smith says although Saturday's concert is the main event for spectators, the festival will have an emphasis on teaching Black artists how to expand their career.

"Most festivals do have a conference aspect. They're just not tailored toward the music that we sing," Smith said. 

"Artist development is huge, so it was really important for me to make sure we had some folks in, Black music industry professionals, to really pour into us ... how we can achieve those goals."

Two Black women sit at a table in front of an iPad.
Friday was the first day of Crescendo Fest in Halifax and events were tailored to Black artists looking to grow their career in the music industry. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

On Friday, an all-day conference took place at the Light House Arts Centre, where artists learned about empowered decision-making, creative collaboration and exporting their music beyond Atlantic Canada.

Speakers included music publisher Vivian Barclay and Nova Scotia music producer My Best Friend Jacob.

"We have many multicultural festivals, but we don't necessarily have something for us, something to help us get to that next step in our music careers," said Julien Matwawana, executive director of the African Nova Scotian Music Association, one of the many sponsors and supporters of the event.

A young black man stands in front of a banner that reads Crescendo Fest.
Julien Matwawana is the executive director of African Nova Scotian Music Association, a non-profit organization that promotes and develops African Nova Scotian artists. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

"Crescendo is filling a void. It's providing the educational component to music and music business and it's also celebrating and showcasing local artists and combining them with more established artists and just the music industry in general."

Smith said Crescendo Fest was also created as a way to pay homage to the contributions of Black Nova Scotians.

"When you see Citadel Hill, we help to build that. Some of the more historic properties in places around the city — we did that. And aside from that, music was one of our biggest contributions and it's not paid enough homage at all," she said.

"I really wanted to take a moment and pour into them and thank them for what they've done and show Nova Scotia and the rest of the world that we can do better."

Technicians chat on a concert stage on Halifax's Grande Parade.
Technicians set up the stage for Crescendo Fest ahead of the free public concert that will be held at Grande Parade on Saturday. (Daniel Jardine/CBC )

The main concert is free to the public and takes place Saturday evening at Grand Parade. It will spotlight hometown favourites including Reeny Smith and Maggie Andrews.

It will also feature a performance by one of Canada's first hip-hop royals, Michie Mee, who will be at Common Goods Solution for a live interview in honour of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Smith says the show will go on rain or shine.

"I'm excited for people to take it all in."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

A banner of upturned fists, with the words 'Being Black in Canada'.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Britnei Bilhete

Reporter

Britnei Bilhete currently works in the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. Previously, she was a CBC News social media producer. You can send your story tips to her at britnei.bilhete@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now