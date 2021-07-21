N.S. pilot project hands out do-it-yourself COVID-19 test kits

Take-home test kits for a COVID-19 pilot project that involves people swabbing their own noses are being handed out at the Halifax Convention Centre.

The Department of Health and Wellness says the rapid-antigen tests are only available to asymptomatic people for the next two weeks.

"The purpose of using these tests is to explore their acceptability and gain feedback on possible home testing options," the department said in a statement.

The tests are done by rotating the swab five times in each nasal cavity. The used swab is then placed into a tube of liquid and then placed into the test cartridge. The results will appear within minutes, with two lines indicating positive and one for negative.

The tests have 70 to 80 per cent accuracy, the department said.

The project is part of the province's action plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

It said the front nasal swab makes the test less invasive than a PCR test.

People who receive a positive test should call 811 to schedule a PCR test for confirmation.

