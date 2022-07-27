N.S. to lease nearly 150 new ambulances, emergency vehicles in $50M contract

Nearly 150 new ambulances and other emergency vehicles are set to be on roads in Nova Scotia next month.

The province announced Wednesday it has signed a 10-year contact with Tri-Star Industries, based in Yarmouth, N.S., to lease 146 new ambulances with a price tag of nearly $50 million.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said in a statement the variety of new vehicles will "ensure we are using our resources efficiently so Nova Scotians can get the care they need more quickly."

The new vehicles will feature power loaders and stretchers to help lift patients as well as updated interior lighting and cabinets designed to accommodate new equipment.

Officials say the new vehicles are in line with a review from U.S.-based Fitch and Associates on Nova Scotia's emergency medical services model.

The firm found that Nova Scotia paramedics and their ambulances are spending too much time in non-emergency activities.

Officials also say the contract includes an expansion of the Emergency Health Services fleet of patient transfer units and single-paramedic response units, though there's no word on how many of those vehicles the province will get.

