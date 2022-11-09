Content
Nova Scotia·ILLUSTRATION

Nelson Carvery talks about his past, present and future in Africville

This story is part of a CBC Creator Network series from artist Jon Claytor that explores how parks and gardens have affected individuals in unique and personal ways.

Series from artist Jon Claytor explores personal connections to parks and gardens

Jon Claytor · For CBC ·
'Before the Halifax community of Africville was demolished in the late 1960s and replaced with what is now a park, it was Nelson Carvery's hometown,' writes artist Jon Claytor. (Jon Claytor for CBC)

(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)

 

