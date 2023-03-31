Neighbours voice concerns over North Sydney motel

People living in a North Sydney neighbourhood say a local motel has become a hotspot for criminal activity, but the business owner disagrees.

About 40 people gathered Thursday at a local yacht club to share their concerns about Highland Motel on Seaview Drive, which they believe is housing people connected to crime and prostitution.

Last fall, police arrested a man who had shot up a room at the motel and fired at police. A psychiatrist's report later cleared the man of nine charges — including assaulting police and multiple weapons offences.

Coun. Cyril MacDonald, who represents the area as part of Cape Breton Regional council, said neighbours in the area are fed up.

"They're tired of everything that's happening in their community," said MacDonald.

"We heard a resident is selling his house because of what's happening. So, yeah, I think frustration, I guess, is the biggest, loudest message."

About 40 people attended a community meeting to raise concerns about suspicious activity in and around the Highland Motel in North Sydney. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

MacDonald said police resources are limited, especially in North Sydney, where only a handful of officers are available for nightly patrols.

Neighbours who attended the meeting declined to be interviewed. Some said they feared damage to their homes and properties if they spoke out.

A representative with the province's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act attended the meeting and encouraged anyone who spots suspicious activity to contact them and provide their information, but not their name.

Under the regulations, the Nova Scotia government can move to shut down residential and commercial buildings and land that are regularly used for illegal activities.

However, people in attendance at the meeting said they were concerned about how much time it could take to investigate and take action, if necessary.

No criminal activity at business, owner says

Maqbool Bhatti purchased the motel four years ago and said there is no criminal activity at his business, although his customers do sometimes require the help of law enforcement.

"Sometimes people get sick, sometimes people are, like, having some issues so they can call the police," he said.

Bhatti denied prostitution is taking place on his property and rebuffed claims by neighbours who said he is charging customers to rent rooms by the hour.

Last year, CBC News filed a freedom of information request with Cape Breton Regional Police for documents related to the number of visits officers made to Highland Motel over the last three years.

There were a dozen incidents reported at the motel, including a robbery that involved the use of a sensory irritant. Police also responded to several wellness checks, a possible theft, two overdoses, two disturbances and a noise complaint.

MacDonald said he plans to explore ways CBRM can address the concerns of the motel's neighbours, adding that their issues will likely be brought to an upcoming council meeting.

