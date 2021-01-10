Nearly 5,000 people lose power in Cole Harbour
Nearly 5,000 people are without power in Cole Harbour Sunday evening, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage map. The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m.
Nova Scotia Power's outage map says the outage was caused by damaged equipment
Nearly 5,000 people are without power in Cole Harbour Sunday evening, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage map.
The map says the outage was caused by damage to equipment. The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m.
In a tweet, Nova Scotia Power said crews were working to restore power in the area.
About 4,000 Cole Harbour customers also lost power last Sunday following a snowstorm.
