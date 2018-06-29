NDP electoral district association suspended for late paperwork

The NDP electoral district association for Queens-Shelburne was suspended Friday following missed deadlines to file its annual report and update of registration.

Chief electoral officer Richard Temporale announced the move in a news release.

Queens-Shelburne was one of five electoral district associations flagged for having late paperwork in a recent Elections Nova Scotia report. All were affiliated with the NDP. Since the release of the report on Monday, the other four groups have filed their paperwork.

The Queens-Shelburne association now faces a July 29 deadline to file its reports or risk deregistration. While it's suspended, the group cannot accept contributions or make or receive transfers.

Party pledges to file paperwork

NDP provincial secretary Jamie Masse said the volunteer group in Queens-Shelburne continues to work on preparing its reports and he is "very confident" they will complete the task ahead of the July 29 deadline.

"We're working with the volunteers on the ground and we're getting it done," he said.

The situation is perhaps an indication of how fortunes for the party have shifted in certain parts of the province.

Prior to the redesign of districts in 2012, the NDP held both Queens and Shelburne. Following the merger of the two districts, the party held Queens-Shelburne until veteran MLA and former cabinet minister Sterling Belliveau retired prior to the 2017 provincial election.

Kim Massland handily won the seat for the Tories last year.