Provincial NDP, Liberals announce leadership plans

The provincial Liberals and NDP have announced their plans to select new leaders in 2022.

On Saturday, the NDP announced dates and regulations for the party's leadership race to replace Gary Burrill.

A news release from the party said voting will begin on June 20 and will end on June 25.

Burrill announced in November that he would be stepping down from the party's leadership but would continue on as MLA for Halifax Chebucto.

Carol Ferguson, the party's president, said Burrill's choice to step down and make room for a new leader would create an opportunity for the party's "renewal and growth."

"I really admire and respect Gary's wisdom in knowing as a leader that it's time for a change and the opportunity is here now for the party to do that," she said.

The deadline for registering for the race is May 21. Potential candidates will have to pay an instalment of $5,000 at the time of registering and another $5,000 instalment by the May deadline.

According to Ferguson, the time between registration and the election will allow candidates to engage with party members.

Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender is the only person thus far to express an interest in a leadership bid, but has not announced she will enter the race.

Liberals to hold convention July 9

The Liberals will hold a leadership convention on July 9 to replace Iain Rankin.

The party issued a news release Sunday after a meeting of the provincial board.

According to the release, the deadline for candidates to register is March 21. Registrants will be required to pay $25,000 in addition to a $5,000 refundable compliance deposit.

Iain Rankin announced he was stepping down ahead of a March leadership review. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Joseph Khoury, the party president, said although this will be the party's second leadership race in as many years, he and the membership is not dwelling on the past.

"We believe that we will be able to have a good shot at choosing a good leader," Khoury said. "And we believe that we'll be able to to compete very well in the next election."

Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill and Northside-Westmount MLA Fred Tilley have expressed interest in the job.

Rankin announced he was stepping down from the leadership earlier this month.

