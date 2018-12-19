NDP files complaint about Tory candidate in Sackville-Cobequid byelection

The Nova Scotia NDP has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia alleging the Tory nominee for the provincial riding of Sackville-Cobequid violated the Elections Act.

Steve Craig is the municipal councillor for Lower Sackville and has filed his papers to become a candidate in the upcoming byelection in the area.

The NDP's complaint alleges a donation Craig made to a community group on Wednesday night — after the writ dropped — contravenes the act.

The party's provincial secretary, Jamie Masse, said the $20,000 cheque given to the Friends of First Lake Society may be a violation of the rules about making donations during an election period.

"There's an appearance of impropriety," said Masse, who filed the complaint. "There is a potential for this cash, this cheque, being handed over to a charitable organization and it being seen as kind of improper, especially on the day of the writ drop."

Craig said he planned to give the cheque in April, but the head of the group asked him to present it at the annual general meeting on Wednesday night instead. He said he has made donations of that sort throughout his time as a municipal councillor and this cheque was nothing unusual.

"It is me continuing to help the community in a way that I have consistently done," he said. "This didn't happen just because there's a byelection. These things would have happened anyway."

Newsletter also flagged

The complaint also questions whether a newsletter Craig sent to his municipal constituents recently could be perceived as advertising. The newsletter contains information about community projects and includes photos of Craig handing out volunteer awards.

"This particular piece that went out had Steve Craig's name all over it," Masse said. "Obviously it's advertising of Steve Craig. It's a piece that advertises him as a councillor and we believe that that is advertising of his name, so thus it's also advertising of his candidacy in the lead-up to the byelection."

Craig said the newsletter is just business as usual.

"I've done a spring newsletter and a fall-winter newsletter every year since I've been elected so, you know, nothing's new, nothing's changed.… I feel like I'm continuing to do my duties as councillor."

Craig said he's a "rules guy" and as far as he knows, he hasn't broken any.

Masse said Elections Nova Scotia will make that call.

What Elections Nova Scotia can do

"It could have been an honest mistake, but we just want to get clarification," Masse said.

The chief electoral officer will now determine whether Craig's actions violated the act and decide whether to investigate.

If a person or party is found in violation of the act, the chief electoral officer can choose to dismiss the complaint, issue a notice of non-compliance, ask the party to sign a compliance agreement or seek prosecution.

