Bedford's Nate Darling goes all in on NBA Draft hopes

Bedford, N.S., basketball star Nate Darling announced Sunday that he won't return to the University of Delaware this fall as he chases his professional hoop dream.

Darling, one of the top shooters and scorers in U.S. college basketball, announced in April that he would enter the NBA draft. At that time, he had the option of working out for NBA teams and getting feedback on his chances of being drafted. He could also have returned to Delaware, provided he withdrew from the draft by June 3.

However, that deadline was extended to Aug. 3 in light of COVID-19.

The six-foot-five-inch tall guard averaged 21 points per game this past season, which was 18th highest in the country, while shooting 39.9 per cent on three-pointers.

On Sunday, Darling announced via Twitter his intention to begin his professional basketball career now.

Darling scored 672 points in 2019-20, seven shy of the school record, and he set a University of Delaware record by hitting 107 three-pointers. (Mark Jordan)

"The past two years at the University of Delaware have been amazing and I'm forever grateful for my time here," he wrote.

"After discussing with my family, I have decided to keep my name in the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my life long dream of being a professional."

The draft will be held Oct. 16.

