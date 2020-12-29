Nature Trust makes official purchase of Halifax wilderness area

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has completed its purchase of a wilderness area just 20 minutes from downtown Halifax.

The Blue Mountain Wilderness Connector is 220 hectares of land in Hammonds Plains, in between two sections of provincially protected land, the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes.

"It's a fantastic thing today — but it will be an absolutely astounding thing in 30, 50, 100 years," said Robin Wilber, one of the two landowners, in a news release. He and Bill Fenton agreed to forgo housing development on the land and sell it to the Nature Trust.

"As the surrounding area continues to develop over the next decades, the value of having such a large and wild green space within a major city will be more and more deeply appreciated."

In October 2019, the Nature Trust inked the deal to purchase the land. They had until June 2020 to raise the $2.1 million needed to acquire it.

The Blue Mountain area is home to over 150 species of birds, including threatened species like the Canada Warbler, pictured here. (Scott Leslie)

The area is home to 150 different birds, including several species that are classified as threatened, such as the Canada Warbler, Olive-sided Flycatcher and the Common Nighthawk.

While conservation groups have been calling to protect this area for more than a decade, executive director of the Nature Trust said the purchase comes at an important time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired more Nova Scotians to spend time outdoors.

"We are seeing an explosion of excitement to get outside," said Bonnie Sutherland in the release. "People are really appreciating the joy and refreshment that nature can provide, even if it's just their own backyard."

The area is also accessible by public transit and its proximity to Halifax gives hope that more people will use the land on evenings and weekends.

The newly purchased area is undeveloped wildlands between Hammonds Plains, Timberlea and Halifax. (Irwin Barrett)

Help from federal, local governments

According to the release, the final boundaries and type of protected area are still in the works for the broader Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes area.

A "sizeable part of the land's value" was donated by the landowners under the federal government's Ecological Gifts Program, which provides tax incentives for those who donate land of ecological significance.

The federal Natural Conservation Heritage Program, funded by the Canada Nature Fund, also supported preserving the area as part of its goal to conserve a quarter of Canada's lands by 2025.

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust says the boundaries for the area are still somewhat unclear. (Nova Scotia Nature Trust)

"The COVID-19 pandemic is reminding Canadians how important it is to connect with nature for our health and well-being," said Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson in the release.

"The Blue Mountain Wilderness Connector will support our iconic wildlife in Nova Scotia and provide more protected nature for Canadians to enjoy."

The purchase of the connector was also thanks to several significant financial backers, such as the Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust, the City of Halifax, the Nova Scotia Habitat Conservation Fund and the Five Bridges Wilderness Heritage Trust.

Community support and local organizations such as the Ecology Action Centre also helped achieve the campaign goals, the Nature Trust says.

