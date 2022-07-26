MacKinnon bringing Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax.

MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast.

"We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there."

Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL draft, MacKinnon played two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads. He led the team to a Memorial Cup championship in his final season in Halifax.

Stanley Cup champion Nathan MacKinnon played his minor hockey in Cole Harbour. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

MacKinnon played his minor hockey in Cole Harbour, where four previous Stanley Cup parades have been held.

His Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup this year, with MacKinnon getting a goal and an assist in the decisive game.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby brought the cup to Cole Harbour in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Another Cole Harbour player, Joey DiPenta, won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and also had a parade through his hometown.

Brad Marchand held a Halifax parade when his Boston Bruins won the Cup in 2011.

"Obviously Cole Harbour means the world to me, so does Halifax I guess," MacKinnon told host Justin Belanger, a former Halifax Mooseheads player. "Playing junior here I have a strong connection to the city."

MacKinnon said a date for the parade will be announced soon. Members of his family are still working out some parade details with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and municipal staff.

A member of the mayor's staff confirmed a recent meeting was held with MacKinnon's mother to talk about the celebration.

In a long-standing tradition, each member of the Stanley Cup winning team gets to spend one day with the cup.

