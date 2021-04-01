What's open and closed in the Halifax area on Natal Day

Monday is Natal Day in Halifax, but it is not a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means many stores will be open. However, some may have reduced hours.

Many Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will only be open from noon until 6 p.m. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours as well.

NSLC outlets will have reduced hours, opening from noon to 6 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday. Scotia Square will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on a holiday schedule Monday.

The Alderney ferry service will run at half-hour frequency on Monday, with the first crossing departing the Alderney terminal at 7:30 a.m. and the final crossing departing the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m.

All municipal beaches will remain open with lifeguard supervision on Monday. All splash pads will also be open. Cole Harbour outdoor pool and Bedford outdoor pool will be open on Monday.

The Halifax Common pool will remain closed for the rest of the summer due to the construction of the new Halifax Common aquatic centre that is expected to open in summer 2023.

The Emera Oval will be open.

Many municipal recreation centres will be closed for Natal Day.

Mail collection and delivery by Canada Post will be suspended Monday but will resume Tuesday.

The municipal recycling plant and the Otter Lake waste facility will be closed Monday. The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be open on Saturday, Aug 6.

No municipal solid waste collection service will take place on Natal Day, Monday, Aug 1.

MORE TOP STORIES