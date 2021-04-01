What's open and closed in the Halifax area on Natal Day 2021

Fewer pandemic restrictions means that Natal Day weekend will likely see people engaged in many more activities than was the case in 2020.

The Halifax Regional Municipality will be hosting free family concerts that follow public health guidelines on the Dartmouth waterfront and at Grand Parade outside city hall. However, most other Natal Day events have been postponed until 2022.

More details about the cancellations can be found on the Natal Day website.

What's open Monday

Natal Day is not a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means many stores will be open. However, some may have reduced hours.

Many Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will only be open from noon until 6 p.m. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours as well.

NSLC outlets will have reduced hours, opening from noon to 6 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday. Scotia Square will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on a holiday schedule Monday. Masks continue to be mandatory on all municipal transit.

Many municipal recreation centres will be closed for Natal Day, but the Emera Oval and most beaches and splash pads will be open.

Mail collection and delivery by Canada Post will be suspended Monday but will resume Tuesday.

The municipal recycling plant and the Otter Lake waste facility will be closed Monday. The household special waste depot continues to be closed.

There will also be no curbside waste collection on Natal Day. Residents who normally receive pickup on Mondays had their weekly service on Saturday.

